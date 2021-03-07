Top Israeli Academic: Biden erasing Trump’s Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

Mordechai Kedar, Israel’s top Arabic culture academic and lecturer at Bar-Ilan University published an article on Friday stating that US President Joe Biden is supporting elections for the Palestinian Authority’s leadership not only in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza but in East Jerusalem as well.

This move he explains, will “prove to the world that Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is no longer valid.”

Kedar demonstrates that Biden is trying to woo the PA back to the negotiation table with Israel in order to hammer out a ‘deal.’ He explains that because it will be much more difficult to attract PA chairman Abbas back to the negotiating table, Biden is exhausting greater efforts to curry their favor than he is Israel.

He demonstrates his hypothesis with “three concurrent developments.” The elections he explains are a type of show of demonstration that the Palestinian state that Biden would like to establish came about democratically via elections from all factions of “all sectors of the Palestinian people…even Hamas.” He opines that “the idea to use the elections to produce legitimacy probably came from Washington.”

The second development according to Kedar is the Muslim Brotherhood’s return to Washington’s corridors and picking up where they left off with Obama. Hamas is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood and having them participate in the elections will provide the terror organization with a stamp of legitimacy.

Kedar also says that there appears to be overt collusion between the White House and Abbas on how the elections will be conducted. This can be evidenced by a “Declaration of Freedoms” document shared on the PA’s Facebook page. The declaration is an elaborate constitution of Democratic freedoms that are uncharacteristic of a dictatorship like the PA. The fact that the document was published in English as opposed to the native language of Arabic, points to the idea that Abbas is getting guidance from the White House for these “constructive ideas.”

Kedar theorizes that the ideas could be coming from “either someone in the State Department whose pro-Arab tendency is known and documented or Maher Bitar, an actively anti-Israeli Palestinian who is now serving in the key role of senior director for intelligence programs at the National Security Council.”