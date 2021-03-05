Israel launches its Biggest Food Distribution Initiative Ever thanks to Colel Chabad 

Colel Chabad volunteers deliver food to Israel's needy in time for the Jewish holiday of Passover. (Photo: Colel Chabad)

Israel’s Interior Ministry has given the green light to a major rescue project built to assist needy families as the Covid crisis takes its toll on Israeli society and economy as a whole.

The Knesset allocated NIS 700 M to support families in need.

The funds are expected to be divided into three separate stages. Adults will receive NIS 300 per phase. NIS 225 will be allocated for each kid. A family could get up to NIS 2,400 per stage. The total figure will range anywhere from NIS 900 per person to NIS 7,200 for a family with eight children.

200,000 families in need will be helped through the effort.

The project’s implementation involved a massive logistical initiative. It will be mainly managed and led by Colel Chabad’s Eshel Yerushalayim Project. This project was established in 1788 and is the longest-running charitable organization in Israel today.

The organization will be in charge of logistical planning as well as distribution efforts in Israel’s central and southern regions, Jerusalem and Judea-Samaria.

Colel Chabad has been publicly recognized for its transparent, logistical and efficient implementation of the National Food Security Initiative. This effort distributes ‘debit cards’ to purchase food, and other necessities for those living below the poverty line.

This new project, whose budget boasts NIS 700 million in food stamps to be distributed in the coming months, will bring the initiative to a whole new level.

Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad said: “The generations of experience Colel Chabad has in all types of food distribution, whether it is in the more modern form of cards or traditional form of boxes, meals or from our soup kitchens, will allow even more people, from all backgrounds, to get the support they need at the time they need it the most.”

“As I was taught by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, we must help every person, no matter the background, in the way they need it most,” he explained.

Israel Director of Colel Chabad Rabbi Mendy Blau commented as well saying “this historic undertaking comes at a truly critical time for our nation where thousands of new families have been thrust into poverty.”

“We view it with both pride and a great sense of responsibility that the government has entrusted us with this historic mission and we firmly believe that our experience and network will be instrumental in making this a process that will bring much-needed assistance as quickly and effectively as possible,” he added.