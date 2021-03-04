Israel surrounded by Natural Disasters? 6.2 Earthquake in Greece, Floods in Morocco

Several little-reported natural disasters took place on Wednesday each in countries on opposite sides of Israel. From the east, a 6.2 earthquake rocked the Larissa region of Greece reports the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake boasted a depth of 1.24 miles, EMSC added.

The quake was felt as far away as the Balkans.

Meanwhile to the west of Israel, major flooding hit the streets of Morocco on Monday turning the roads of the northern city of Tetouan into rising canals.

The Moroccan Meteorological Department estimated that the rain would reach seventy millimeters in coastal city. In the past, Moroccan authorities cautioned of thunderstorms and heavy rains in the northern regions of the country, including in Mdiq ,Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, and Fneideq.