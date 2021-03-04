Iran behind devastating Oil Spill on Israel’s shores

From left to right: Israeli soldiers clean tar off the Palmachim beach following an offshore oil spill which drenched most of the Israeli coastline. February 22, 2021, Ayatollah Khomeini (Flash90/Youtube screenshot)

Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a major oil spill off Israel’s coast from Feb. 1-2.

Gamliel tweeted that a Libyan-owned pirate ship called the Emerald that departed from Iran was responsible for the attack.

“Iran is waging terrorism by damaging the environment,” said Gamliel.

She added that in the past two weeks, researchers from the Environmental Protection Ministry have been working around the clock to find the “criminal ship.”

Gamliel was also quoted by Reuters as saying that the oil tanker in question had turned off its radios for nearly a full day before continuing on to Syria.

Israelis have rallied to clean up the tar that has contaminated nearly 100 miles of Israel’s 120-mile coast along the Mediterranean Sea and affected marine life and other organisms.