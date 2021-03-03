Rabbi invites Gentiles to make Sacrifice at Joshua’s Altar: The site of first Sacrifice in Land of Israel

Investigative archaeologist Rabbi Harry Moskoff is on a mission to preserve the Altar of Joshua on Mt Eval in the Samaria region. The Biblical site was heavily damaged by the Palestinian Authority who was caught grinding the outer wall into gravel in January.

The Altar of Joshua was built 3,333 years ago he explains. It was initially discussed in the Book of Joshua:

At that time Yehoshua built a mizbayach to Hashem, the God of Yisrael, on Har Eival (Joshua 8:30)

Rabbi Moskoff is also launching an initiative to enable gentiles to make a sacrifice on Joshua’s Altar – the site of the first sacrifice in the Land of Israel.

Additionally, Moskoff discusses the left-wing NGOs trying to erase the site’s history.

“My goal is to make it an election issue” he explains. “It has to be protected.”

The rabbi adds that failure to protect the site is a “breach of the Oslo Accords.”