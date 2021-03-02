Israel’s Unemployment Take a Jump to 805,000 from 565,000 in January

The total number of people currently unemployed in Israel climbed to approximately 805,000, according to figures reported by the Israeli Employment Service and the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

This demonstrates a dramatic increase in comparison to 565,000 jobless citizens reported on January 4.

The third countrywide covid lockdown is largely to blame for the boost in unemployment. The closure was enforced at the end of December with certain restrictions still in effect.

The new data takes the unemployment rate in Israel to 19.5 percent, from 13.9 percent in early January, 22.7 percent in October, and a high of 27.5 percent in April.

It’s important to note that the unemployment rate in Israel stood at just 3.9 percent prior to the pandemic back in February.

All these Israelis who suddenly found themselves without jobs are struggling to provide for their families. Fortunately, one organization is stepping up to help – Colel Chabad.

Colel Chabad distributes food cards for supermarkets to families who can’t otherwise afford basic food items. This ensures that no Israeli child goes to sleep hungry while preserving their dignity.

However, this holy task needs critical funding. Thanks to generous donors, Colel Chabad is able to feed Israel’s hungry and homeless. But now they need your help more than ever. That’s because many of those new to the world of unemployment were once donors, but now they are recipients.

