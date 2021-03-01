New Startup to make Salami from Celebrity body Parts: Is it Ezekiel’s Prophecy on Cannibalism?

From left to right: Artisan salami, Bite Labs encourages people to convince actress Jennifer Lawrence to "help make the JLaw salami real" (Shutterstock)

A new fad allows people to eat meat grown from their favorite celebrities but as shocking as this is, this was prophesied to be a part of the times preceding the final redemption.

Lab-Grown Celebrity Meat

BiteLabs went online promising “artisanal salamis from meat that has been lab-grown from celebrity tissue samples.”

“We all wish we could be closer to our favorite celebrities, and now we can all experience them in flesh,” Bitelabs promises. The process harvests biopsied myoblast cells from the subject of public adoration and grows them in bioreactors.

“We mix celebrity and animal meats, grown in-house through a proprietary culturing process, into curated salami blend,’ the BiteLab website claims. “Our process yields high-quality, luxury protein, in a sustainable manner that eliminates the environmental and ethical concerns associated with traditional livestock production.”

The final product will contain about 30 percent celebrity meat and 40 percent lab-grown animal meats along with fat and spices.

The benefits of lab-grown meat are listed on the site.

“Celebrity meat production requires less than 1% of the amount of land needed for traditional farming. Currently, 70% of the world’s farmland (almost 30% of the entire earth’s surface) is used for raising animals. Meat production today is simply unsustainable: unless a radical change is made, the price of meat will eventually rise out of control. Lab-grown meats are the future.”

“Bite Labs’ meats are not affected by the growth hormones administered to farm animals, nor are they in contact with pesticides or other chemicals associated with industrial farming. The nutritional content of our products can be rigorously controlled. Farms are dirty, and animals prone to infection; Bite Labs is a clean space where we can grow safer, healthier products.”

Several media have attempted to contact the company without ambiguous results, leaving it unclear as to whether this is a real offshoot of the lab-grown meat industry or whether it is a publicity stunt. Partnering with New Harvest, a donor-funded research institute dedicated to the field of cellular agriculture with their stated goal of raising awareness.

“Our primary goal right now is to create a public dialogue around the potential for commercially available lab-grown celebrity meat,” a representative of BiteLab told USA Today.

On its website, BiteLabs suggested growing meat from actor James Franco, actress Jennifer Lawrence, musician Kanye West, and comedienne Ellen Degeneres while stating the disclaimer that “Bitelabs is not affiliated with any of the personalities listed on this site.”

Lab-Grown Meat Predicted 90-Years-Ago

The company claims British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as their conceptual patriarch. In his 1931 essay “Fifty Years Hence,” Churchill predicted the current technology.

“Microbes which at present convert the nitrogen of the air into proteins by which animals live, will be fostered and made to work under controlled conditions just as yeast is now,” Churchill wrote. “We shall escape the absurdity of growing a whole chicken in order to eat the breast or wing, by growing these parts separately under a suitable medium. Synthetic food will, of course, also be used in the future. Nor need the pleasures of the table be banished….The new foods will from the outset be practically indistinguishable from the natural products, and any changes will be so gradual as to escape observation.”

Though lab-grown meats could potentially solve many problems, the process is also fodder for sick fantasies. Earlier this year, a group of artists and scientists won a design award for a do-it-yourself kit for growing meat from your own cells in order to dine on them.

Cannibalism in Prophecy

As commercialization becomes more viable, Halachic (Torah law) authorities are trying to find Biblical precedents to answer questions that could not have been envisioned just a few years ago.

But, surprisingly, the spiritual implications were described by the Prophet Ezekiel, who prophesied that one of the horrors that will appear at the end of days will be men eating each other:

Assuredly, parents shall eat their children in your midst, and children shall eat their parents. I will execute judgments against you, and I will scatter all your survivors in every direction. Ezekiel 5:10

Rabbi Moshe Avraham Halperin of the Machon Mada’i Technology Al Pi Halacha (the Institute for Science and Technology According to Jewish Law) noted that even if the method of growing human cells for consumption is determined to be technically kosher, it is, in its essence, a curse.

“The question of whether or not lab-grown meat is still being determined,” Rabbi Halperin said. “But this particular example of growing meat from a human body has spiritual and ethical implications that go beyond the technical kashrut of the material.”

“Eating human flesh in any form, even eating your own flesh, is entirely forbidden by the Torah, Rabbi Halperin said. “It is, essentially, the same as eating the meat from any forbidden animal that does not have the required Biblical signs of cloven hooves and chewing its cud, or an animal that has not been properly slaughtered. On a technical Biblical level, they are all expressly forbidden to the same degree.”

The rabbi noted that unrestricted eating is actually a curse.

“Adam, who was personally created in the image of God, could only eat plants,” Rabbi Halperin noted. “After men became debased in the generation of Noah, they were permitted to eat meat. Adam and Eve were blessed by being prohibited from eating meat or from the tree of knowledge. The snake, the most hated animal in God’s eyes was cursed with being able to even eat the dust.”