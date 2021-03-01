Israel to provide US Troops with Covid Vaccines

IDF troops together with American soldiers take part in Juniper Cobra 2018, an annual five-day joint military exercise at the Israel Air Force Hatzor base, March 08, 2018. (Photo by TPS)

Israel has agreed to provide covid vaccines to the multinational force of peacekeepers who are stationed in the Sinai Peninsula after a request came in from Washington, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The decision was made despite Israel last week stopping its plan to ship leftover covid vaccines to several nations that are allied with Israel.

The request to supply the 14-nation strong Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) peacekeepers with roughly 2,400 vaccines that were received by the Ministry of Defense. The transfer was approved by the appropriate legal authorities, Kan reports.

American and Fijian soldiers comprise the bulk of the force that enforces Israel’s 1979 peace treaty with Cairo.