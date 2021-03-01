Trump at CPAC: We are committed to Upholding Judeo-Christian Values

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the US. The 2021 CPAC conference took place in Orlando on Sunday and featured former US president Donald Trump.

During hs speech, Trump alluded to a third run for the presidency saying: saying, “We will first take back the House and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who that will be.”

Vowing to uphold Judeo-Christian values Trump added: “At the We believe in patriotic education and strongly oppose the radical indoctrination of America’s youth. It’s horrible we are committed to defending innocent life and to upholding the Judeo-Christian values of our founders and of our founding.”

“We embrace free thought we stand up to political correctness and we reject left-wing lunacy and in particular, we reject cancel culture.”