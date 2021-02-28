Feb 28, 2021
Arab Israeli Faces Treason Charges for Reporting Iron Dome Locations with Hamas

Feb 28, 2021

The Iron Dome intercepted a missile shot at the Israeli city of Ashkelon from the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Mendy Hechtman/Flash90)

An Israeli citizen acted as a Hamas agent in Israel and worked for the terrorist organization’s military wing in Gaza, the Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed on Friday.

Arab Israeli Mohammad Abu Adra, arrested by the Shin Bet for aiding Hamas, Feb. 2021. Credit: Shin Bet.

The citizen, who was arrested on Feb. 3, is 43-year-old Muhammad Abu Adra, whose father is a Bedouin and whose mother hails from Gaza. Abu Adra is married to a Gaza resident and divides his time between Rafah and the central Israeli city of Rehovot, frequently using the Erez Border Crossing.

A Shin Bet investigation revealed that Hamas recruited Abu Adra while he was in Gaza around a year and a half ago. From that time, he remained in covert operational contact with Hamas members, collecting and providing them with information on the location of Iron Dome batteries.

According to the security agency, Hamas took advantage of Abu Adra’s ability to move between Israel and Gaza, due to his family situation, and held in-person meetings with him when he was inside the coastal enclave. The Shin Bet said that Abu Adra provided Hamas unique and high-quality access to Israeli territory and carried out missions for the group.

