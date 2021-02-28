Female Israeli politician’s Purim Campaign slogan: A Woman who’ll save the Jews from today’s Persia

As Israeli elections intersect with the Purim holiday, some of the country’s politicians are getting rather creative with their election campaigns.

One was that of Labor leader Merav Michaeli. She released a new campaign to garner votes on Purim under the slogan: “Who said that a woman can’t save the Jews from a Persian threat?”

The “Persian threat” is an apparent reference to modern-day Iran, which has threatened to ‘wipe Israel off the map’ countless times. the ad reads “Happy Purim, from Esther and Merav Michaeli.” It features Michaeli’s image with a tiara on her head.

Awesome election ad – “Who says a woman can’t save the Jews from a Persian threat?” Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli’s Purim message. Posted by Allison Kaplan Sommer on Friday, February 26, 2021 Michaeli isn’t the only politician to invoke Purim into their campaign ambitions. Last week, Israel365 News reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent our a ‘Purim warning’ to Iran against harming Israel saying: “On the eve of the holiday of Purim I am telling those who want to destroy us, Iran and its proxies throughout the Middle East: 2,500 years ago, a different oppressive Persian regime tried to annihilate the Jewish nation and just like they failed then, so too will you fail today. We will not allow your extremist, brutal regime to obtain nuclear weapons.”