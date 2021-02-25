Pelosi calls Netanyahu: Pushes Palestinian Terror-State

San Francisco, CA - August 23, 2019: Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Summer Meeting in San Francisco, California. (Shutterstock)

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi spoke over the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

According to Pelosi, the two discussed the “unbreakable bond” between the two countries as well as her support for a “safe and secure Israel.” Ironically, in the same conversation, she also said that she discussed “shared hope for regional peace, including a just, stable & enduring 2-state solution.”

Today, I spoke w/ @IsraeliPM to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our nations & Congress’s unwavering support for a safe & secure Israel. We discussed COVID response & our shared hope for regional peace, including a just, stable & enduring 2-state solution. pic.twitter.com/zcTgQF9G8b — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 24, 2021

Pelosi, who never reached out to Netanyahu during ex US president Donald Trump’s tenure, said In 2019 that the American-Israeli relationship could withstand the “weakness” of both Trump and Netanyahu. The statement came after the Netanyahu made the controversial decision to bar the entrance of Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from Israel.

Back in June, Israel365 News reported that Pelosi warned on Thursday that if Israel were to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, it would undermine U.S. national security and upend bipartisan support for the Jewish state.