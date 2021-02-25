PA: Snow fell in Jerusalem “to clean it” of Israeli “filth”

Backdropped by the DOme of the Rock, people take pictures in the snow, in Jerusalem's Old CIty, on February 18, 2021. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** חורף שלג מזג אוויר קר ירושלים הר הבית

According to the PA the snow that fell last week in Jerusalem had one specific purpose: To clean the city of “the filth” of Israelis. Official PA TV disseminated this hate speech:

Official PA TV host: “Despite all the evil and terror that the haters are spreading, [Jerusalem’s] white clothing came to clean it of the colonialists’ filth and to spread even a bit of joy in the hearts of its people.” [Official PA TV, Good Morning Jerusalem, Feb. 19, 2021]

The description of the winter weather as being responsible for cleaning Jerusalem of the filth of Israelis/Jews echoes a similar PA statement a decade ago. Back then, Palestinian Media Watch exposed the PA’s antisemitic portrayal of Jews walking in Jerusalem as something “impure,” which it was the rain’s job to cleanse so that the feet [of Muslims] in prayer will not step on impurity”:

“The golden dome [of the mosque] shines with colors of the sky, with the white of clouds, while the joyous holiday [Eid Al-Adha] is good to the residents. The light rain cleanses the steps of the foreigners [Jews] so that the feet [of Muslims] in prayer will not step on impurity.” [Official PA TV, Nov. 6, 2011]

As part of the PA’s religious ideology, Israelis/Jews are said to “defile” Jerusalem.