This Grandson of a Nazi is now Helping Holocaust Survivors in Israel

Alex Dietzeh, is the grandson of a Nazi soldier, and was moved by his deepening Christian faith to come to Israel. He now helps Holocaust survivors as a form of repentance for the atrocities committed by his predecessors.
As a musician in Germany, Dietzeh claims to have discovered a connection between the Old and New testament and began understanding the similarities between the two religions. He discusses his deep faith in the Bible and how his worlds collided upon the realization that his grandfather was indeed a Nazi and was even awarded medals of honor by Hitler’s regime.
He explains how the passage in Isaiah 40:1 which says “comfort, comfort my people” inspired him to move to Israel to help Holocaust survivors.
Hear his incredible story in this one-on-one exclusive with Israel365 News’ Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz.