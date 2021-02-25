1,500 US Rabbis Blast Democrat’s latest Pro-LGBT bill: ‘Attack on Bible’

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Thursday on the Equality Act, a bill that is designed to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. It would also substantially increase the already existing measures where discrimination restrictions against the gay community apply.

But the The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), who represent more than “1,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in matters of public policy,” charged that the act calls the Bible a “bigoted document” adding that it is “a direct attack on Jewish religious values and practices.”

President Biden said during his campaign trail that the bill would be among his top legislative priorities during the first 100 days of office as president.

After House Democrats proposed the bill last week, Biden reiterated his backing saying: “I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation.”

“Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all.”

But the CJV disagrees and even penned a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, arguing that according to the act, one will be deemed “bigoted” if he or she observes to “traditional Jewish doctrine.”

The organization cites an excerpt from the bill which considers: “the sex stereotype that marriage should only be between heterosexual couples” as a “discriminatory belief.”

The letter states: “The Equality Act expressly declares that the Book of Genesis [see 2:24] and all of the Jewish laws pertaining to marriage as a sanctified union between man and woman (called “kiddushin” in Hebrew, from the word “kadosh,” Holy) are nothing more than engagement in discriminatory stereotypes. This is a disgraceful attack upon Jewish Biblical beliefs, rendered no more excusable by the fact that other traditional religious groups have similar tenets.”

Hence a man leaves his father and mother and clings to his wife, so that they become one flesh. (Genesis 2:24)

The letter also includes several elements of observant Jewish practice that will be grounds for a discrimination complaint under the proposed legislation. This includes separate dancing between men and women, separate seating for males and females at weddings, and even different hours for swimming for men and women. “A law which would require recognition of the gender a person prefers to be… would demand we cease to operate in accordance with our sincerely-held beliefs, moral values and religious education — expressly violating our religious liberty,” the rabbis said.

