Will Gog-Magog War start in Yemen? This Bible scholar says So, cites Book of Zechariah

Taiz _ Yemen _ 08 Nov 2016: Soldier fighting in the ranks of the legitimate army against Al-Houthi militia in the West of Taiz City (Shutterstock)

As Biden’s administration carries out swift and drastic policy changes, the new foreign policy, befriending Iran and its Yemini proxies while alienating former allies like Saudi Arabia, may have unpleasant prophetic implications.

Biden: Siding With Houthis and Iran Against Saudi Arabia

The Biden administration has shifted radically from the foreign policy pursued by the previous president, choosing to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. This deal removes economic sanctions from the Islamic republic while delaying their nuclear weapons program by four years. This allows Iran to fund terrorism outside of their country and fund proxy wars in a program of regional expansion.

Just two weeks after taking office, Biden announced that the US was cutting off support the Saudi Arabian military effort against the Houthis, an Iranian proxy whose five-year civil war against the government in Yemen has created a humanitarian crisis. The Houthi takeover is generally viewed as a critical part of Iran’s regional expansionism and support of terrorism. Yemen controls the critical Strait of Hormuz through which all tankers carrying oil from the Gulf States must pass. The war and widespread famine have resulted in 100,000 deaths. The Biden administration will also be lifting the State Department’s classification of the Houthis as a terrorist organization which it earned by attacking civilians and kidnapping US citizens.

Predictably, the weeks following that decision have seen a marked increase in Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabia as well as an increase in fighting in Yemen.

The Final Shofar Blast Will be From Yemen

Dov Bar Leib, an end-of-days blogger, claims that these policies will inevitably lead to the outbreak of the Gog and Magog end-of-days war.

“The final stages before the Messiah are hinted at in the final prophetic shofar blowing in the verses recited during the Musaf additional prayers on Rosh Hashana,” Bar Leib said. “That particular set of shofar blasts and the prophetic verses read for them describe the entire end of days process.”

Dov Bar Leib explained that each verse taken from the prophets in that part of the Rosh Hashanah prayer corresponds to a stage in the end of days. He explained that the first verse from the Prophets read in that section of the prayers is taken from Isaiah.

“All you who live in the world And inhabit the earth, When a flag is raised in the hills, take note! When a shofar is blown, give heed!” Isaiah 18:3

“This refers to the establishment of the state of Israel,” Bar Leib said. “This was the founding of the State of Israel in 5708. It is “like” the blast of a Shofar because the founding of the state was necessarily done by the Erev Rav in order to trick the nations and the Satan into thinking that religious Jews are not returning in order to fulfill Messianic prophesies where the nations of the world are ultimately held accountable for their sins and their crimes.”

The next verse is also taken from Isaiah.

And in that day, a great shofar shall be sounded; and the strayed who are in the land of Assyria and the expelled who are in the land of Egypt shall come and worship Hashem on the holy mount, in Yerushalayim. Isaiah 27:13

“This has been partially fulfilled,” Bar Leib said. “The Vilna Gaon predicted in the 18th century that this verse would be the great shofar blast calling back the exiles that would commence 3/4 of the way through the 6th Millennium as if they were three-quarters of the way through the 6th day of the week. This is parallel to what took place in Israel in the Temple times when shofar blowers ascended the mountains of Israel to blow the shofar at noon on Friday to call Israel in from her fields to prepare for Shabbat. So it would be the case 3/4 of the way through the 6th millennium that the preparations for the final great Sabbath will begin.”

“This prophesied prostrating before God on His Holy Mountain has not occurred…..yet,” BAr Leib said. “But the ingathering and aliyah surely picked up speed in 1990-1991, which came precisely ¾ of the way through the sixth millennium with Russian Jews, the ‘lost ones from Assyria’, and Ethiopian Jews, ‘the castaways from Egypt’, arriving during the First Persian Gulf War as scud missiles were flying.”

The final verse is taken from Zechariah.

And Hashem will manifest Himself to them, And His arrows shall flash like lightning; My Hashem shall sound the shofar And advance in a stormy tempest. Zechariah 9:14

Bar Leib explained that the Hebrew word תֵּימָן (Tayman) is translated here as ‘stormy’ but it actually means ‘Yemen.’

“The war of Gog and Magog will come out of Yemen,” Bar Leib stated unequivocally, citing this verse, recited before the final shofar blasts of Rosh Hashana, as his source. “The third blast is directly from the ‘lips’ of God Himself, in all of His Glory. The final war between Edom, the western world, and Persia, that is Iran, will not be focused on Israel. God will ‘send an arrow’ to Yemen to the place where that war will commence.”