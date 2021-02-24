PA libel: “Al-Aqsa in danger of being bombed”

A so-called Israeli affairs “expert” explained to viewers of official PA TV that the “true and serious Zionist threat” is Israel’s “plan” to empty Jerusalem of Christian and Muslim holy sites. Nawaf Al-Zaru went as far as accusing Israel of planning to “burn monasteries and churches,” “destroy” Islamic holy sites, and “bomb” the Al-Aqsa Mosque:

Official PA TV Israeli affairs “expert” Nawaf Al-Zaru: “Since the start of the occupation they have been working to empty the holy city of the Christian Arab presence, limiting the Christian holy sites, and even pushing the Jewish terrorist settlers to burn-“ Official PA TV host: “The monasteries and churches.” Nawaf Al-Zaru: “The monasteries and churches and all the holy sites, in order to cause those Christian Arabs who remain in the holy city to leave it, to emigrate, so that nothing will remain of the Christian religious symbols. This is very important for them in their plan to empty the holy city, so that they can claim that this city is a Jewish city with no Christians and no Islamic holy sites. The Islamic holy sites are also in danger of being destroyed. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger of being bombed and destroyed. This is a true and serious Zionist threat.” [Official PA TV, From Amman, Dec. 15, 2020]

Hundreds, if not thousands, of similar libelous statements have been made by PA officials and documented by Palestinian Media Watch for decades. The PA claims that Israel seeks to “Judaize” Jerusalem and erase all traces of Christianity and Islam in the city. The PA also alleges that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger because Israel is plotting to destroy it to rebuild Solomon’s “alleged Temple.”

In accordance, official PA TV teaches its viewers that there is no Jewish history in Jerusalem and that it will “remain Islamic, Christian, Palestinian, and Arab”:

Official PA TV host: “We are for Palestine and our Arab, Islamic, and Christian Jerusalem … On the land of Jerusalem are those [Muslims] whom Allah has promised decisive victory and certain liberation – this is Jerusalem… This is the city of Allah and of his early promise. Everything in Jerusalem is Arab and Islamic.” …

Official PA TV host 2: “Jerusalem is not for sale, and its holy sites are not up for division or sharing… Despite the occupation’s attempts to erase the city’s identity and distort everything in the occupied city – it will remain Islamic, Christian, Palestinian, and Arab.” [Official PA TV, Good Morning Jerusalem, Jan. 8, 2021]

Likewise, Jerusalem District Deputy Governor Abdallah Siyam recently stated that Israel seeks to “to supply all the conditions for the collapse of the mosque” as part of its plan to establish the “so-called “Temple”:

“Jerusalem District Deputy Governor Abdallah Siyam warned against the danger of tightening the restrictions on movement that the occupation authorities approved at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites in [Jerusalem], and this is in the shadow of their efforts to supply all the conditions for the collapse of the mosque… He noted that ‘The digging and foundations for the cable car [to the Old City of Jerusalem] and also its tall pillars that will be placed next to the walls of the Old City constitute a direct danger to the walls of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.’… He said: ‘The occupation authorities are striving to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and establish the so-called “Temple” in its place.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 1, 2021]

Similarly, the PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Israel of “incessant aggression against the mosque,” and of “continuing to target the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its plazas ahead of building ‘the alleged Temple.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 25, 2021]

That Jerusalem is in danger of having its Islamic characteristics “erased” was also reiterated by a reporter from official PA TV:

Official PA TV reporter:“The landmarks of the capital, including the hotels of Jerusalem, face the danger of Judaization and attempts to take control of them and erase their Islamic characteristics. But their stones and history are the greatest proof of the city’s Arab identity.” [Official PA TV, Good Morning Jerusalem, Feb. 5, 2021]

The following are longer excerpts of the statements cited above:

Headline: “The occupation is exploiting the Coronavirus to execute the plan to change Jerusalem’s Arab face”

“Jerusalem District Deputy Governor Abdallah Siyam warned against the danger of tightening the restrictions on movement that the occupation authorities approved at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites in [Jerusalem], and this is in the shadow of their efforts to supply all the conditions for the collapse of the mosque.

Siyam told Radio Mawtini yesterday [Jan. 31, 2021]: ‘The occupation’s plan in Jerusalem includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque with all four of its directions, its open space, and also its foundations.’ He noted that ‘The digging and foundations for the cable car [to the Old City of Jerusalem] and also its tall pillars that will be placed next to the walls of the Old City constitute a direct danger to the walls of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.’

Siyam emphasized that we must maintain alertness and be careful of the occupation’s goals, and he said: ‘The occupation authorities are striving to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and establish the so-called “Temple” in its place.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 1, 2021]

Official PA TV host: “The occupation authorities’ systematic attack on Jerusalem and its pearl the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which we are witnessing today, did not happen disconnected from the chain of the occupation authorities’ hectic attempts throughout history to take control of this holy city, in order to carry out the vapid beliefs of their Torah. Of course this will not be the last, because the escalation now against the churches and these holy sites, whether Christian or Islamic, is shocking. How do you understand this?” … Official PA TV “Israeli affairs expert” Nawaf Al-Zaru: “Everything that is happening in Jerusalem, such as Zionist acts of destruction to this Arab scene in Jerusalem, is camouflaged in forged and false Torah legends and texts and deceptions actually… They do not want Jerusalem to include Islamic and Christian Arab sites, and the proof of this is that since 2017 and to this day they are carrying out a very dangerous Judaization project in the holy city, which is called or was called ‘Judaizing the Jerusalem Horizon.’ What does this mean? It means that in this holy city, in its space, in its airspace, the mosque towers and Christian church crosses have risen up, and this contradicts the Zionist Torah project. Therefore, for the past three years they have been building or are working to build Jewish synagogues that bear the Jewish symbols and the Jewish ritual texts at heights above the mosque towers and the church crosses, so that for someone looking from the outside, from outside the holy city into the Old City [of Jerusalem], they will see the Jewish religious symbols and will not see the Islamic and Christian religious symbols, as proof that this city is a Jewish city and not Arab, Islamic, or Christian throughout history. That is what is happening in the holy city. But the details on the ground that are being carried out on the ground every hour and not [just] every day, every hour – these details all add up daily in the framework of a Zionist strategic plan whose goal in the end is to convince the entire world that ‘this city is a Jewish city and it is ours, and the proof of this is that all the sites in this city are Jewish Torah sites.’” … Host: “Do you think that this attack to force the Christian Arabs to emigrate is so that Palestine will remain without Christian symbols?” Nawaf Al-Zaru: “Undoubtedly, that is a central part of their Judaization plan for the holy city. Since the start of the occupation they have been working to empty the holy city of the Christian Arab presence, limiting the Christian holy sites, and even pushing the Jewish terrorist settlers to burn-” Host: “The monasteries and churches.” Nawaf Al-Zaru: “The monasteries and churches and all the holy sites, in order to cause those who remain from among the Christian Arabs in the holy city to leave it, to emigrate, so that nothing at all will remain of the Christian religious symbols. This is very important for them in their plan to empty the holy city, so that they can claim in the end that this city is a Jewish city with no Christians, and no Islamic holy sites. The Islamic holy sites are also in danger of being destroyed. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger of being bombed and destroyed. This is a true and serious Zionist threat and not [just] talk in the media. I have a lot of Hebrew Zionist documents that were published in the Hebrew media outlets that confirm the approach of the Jewish terrorist organizations, and their number is great – more than 35 Jewish terrorist organizations, all working in the holy city to grab up the city and destroy everything that has a connection to the Arab religious presence in this city.” [Official PA TV, From Amman, Dec. 15, 2020]

Headline: “The occupation is preventing restoration work at the Dome of the Rock and threatening to arrest the laborers”

“The occupation forces prevented the completion of restoration work on the marble and supporting pillars of the Dome of the Rock yesterday [Jan. 24, 2021]…

The [PA] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates… held the occupation government fully and directly responsible for the incessant aggression against the mosque. It viewed this as a severe provocation of the Arabs and Muslims’ sensibilities.

It also warned against the consequences of this blatant aggression, because through it the occupation is continuing to target the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its plazas ahead of building ‘the alleged Temple.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 25, 2021]