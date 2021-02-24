Sending IDF soldiers Gift Baskets on Purim

Israel365 has opened an IDF Lone soldier center for Israeli troops to enjoy some R&R while on leave.

Stories From Israel365’s Lone Soldier Home – ICF February 2021 from Israel Videos on Vimeo.

As a show of appreciation, Israel365 has also decided to provide Purim Food Baskets to the soldiers.

In a video interview, Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz interviews several soldiers originally from North America and Canada who discuss the antisemitism they experienced in their places of birth. They also discuss the Messiah and how it relates to protecting the Land of Israel.

The video took place in a house that housed nine soldiers.

“They are there for us, Now it’s our turn to be there for them” Rabbi Weisz said before making a plea to provide the IDF soldiers with a Purim food basket.