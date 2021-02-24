Feb 24, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Sending IDF soldiers Gift Baskets on Purim

by | Feb 24, 2021 | IDF

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Stories from Lone Soldiers at the Israel365 Lone Soldier Center

LinkedInWhatsApp

Israel365 has opened an IDF Lone soldier center for Israeli troops to enjoy some R&R while on leave.

Stories From Israel365’s Lone Soldier Home – ICF February 2021 from Israel Videos on Vimeo.

As a show of appreciation, Israel365 has also decided to provide Purim Food Baskets to the soldiers.

In a video interview, Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz interviews several soldiers originally from North America and Canada who discuss the antisemitism they experienced in their places of birth. They also discuss the Messiah and how it relates to protecting the Land of Israel.

The video took place in a house that housed nine soldiers.

“They are there for us, Now it’s our turn to be there for them” Rabbi Weisz said before making a plea to provide the IDF soldiers with a Purim food basket.

LinkedInWhatsApp