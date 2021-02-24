Feb 24, 2021
Israeli fends off Terrorist who tried to stab him

Feb 24, 2021

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

A knife-wielding terrorist approached Binyamin Cohen on Wednesday and attempted to stab him at a hitchhiking station in the Yitzhar junction in Samaria.

But Cohen wasn’t going down without a fight and after several punches and kicks, managed to keep the terrorist at a safe distance providing Cohen with ample time to flee the scene unscathed.

The IDF is currently undergoing a manhunt and is combing the area in search for the suspect.

