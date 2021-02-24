Israeli fends off Terrorist who tried to stab him

A knife-wielding terrorist approached Binyamin Cohen on Wednesday and attempted to stab him at a hitchhiking station in the Yitzhar junction in Samaria.

Thankfully, the murder attempt this morning failed. Watch how this Israeli citizen fends off a Palestinian terrorist trying to stab him.

pic.twitter.com/OeEaBXONqt — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) February 24, 2021

But Cohen wasn’t going down without a fight and after several punches and kicks, managed to keep the terrorist at a safe distance providing Cohen with ample time to flee the scene unscathed.

The IDF is currently undergoing a manhunt and is combing the area in search for the suspect.