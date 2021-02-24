Just in time for Purim: 5.0 Earthquake Rocks Ancient Shushan region

A 4,9 earthquake was felt 25 km northwest of Yasuj, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Iran, on Wednesday according to seismic reports. The quake was recorded in on Wednesday morning at 11:53 am local time, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles under the surface.

Yasuj is approximately 186 miles southwest of Susa, which is the ancient city of Shushan where the story of Purim took place. Purim will begin at sunset on Thursday.

The tremor comes just a week after another magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit southwest Iran adjacent to the city of Sisakht where at least 10 people were injured, state television reported.