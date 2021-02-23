800-Year-Old Prophecy and Hidden Torah Codes: Gog and Magog Before Pandemic Ends

An esoteric source based on 800-year-old sources uses precise methods to reveal a Torah code claiming that this month before the pandemic fades, war, involving the US, will break out between Saudi Arabia and Iran. This pan-global conflict will bring great strife and darkness into the world but through the darkness, the “candle of the Messiah” will be revealed.

Sod 1820: This Year, War Between Saudi Arabia and Iran

The Hebrew-language Kabbalah blog, Sod 1820, revealed a precise description of current events in Yalkut Yishayau, a book based on Chabad Hasidut published in 1939 in Brooklyn. This section of the Yalkut Yishayahu was based on a section of the Yalkut Shimoni, a compilation of rabbinic commentary on the Bible believed to have been composed in the 13th century.

In the Yalkut Yeshayahu, it is written: “Rabbi Yitzchak said ‘In the year that the Messiah will be revealed, all of the leaders of the nations will provoke each other; the king of Persia will provoke the king of Arabia, and the king of Arabia will go to Edom to receive advice from them. And the king of Persia will go and destroy the entire world, and all the nations of the world will shake and panic and fall on their faces and feel contractions like those of giving birth, and Israel will shake and panic and ask ‘Where will we go?’. And [God} will sway to them, ‘My children, do not fear, because everything I did, I did for you. Why are you afraid? Don’t be afraid. The time has come for your redemption.’”

The blog explains that Persia is known today as Iran. Arabia is, of course, Saudi Arabia. Edom is referring to the US, which is the most prominent and powerful western nation. Sod 1820 explains that in the context of the Yalkut Yishayahu, Saudi Arabia is trying very hard to drag the US into its conflict with Iran.

Purim, Torah Codes, Prophet Isaiah

The blog then notes that the words for ‘take advice’ in Hebrew,(לִיטוֹל עֵצָה litol eitzah), is a homonym of לִתְלוֹת עַל הָעֵץ(litlot al ha’etz; to hang him from a tree). This hints at Haman, the antagonist of the story of Purim related in the Book of Esther. The story culminates in Haman being hung on a tree.

The blog then brings a Torah code that was based on equidistant letters in the Torah with gaps of 2,641. This gap was chosen because Isaiah the Prophet began his prophecies precisely 2,641 years ago.

“This hints that this number reveals the redemption the prophet was referring to,” the blogger explains.

The code was centered on the description of the epidemic that plagued the Children of Israel after Cozzbi, the Midianite harlot, enticed Zimri, a leader of the Jews, into sinning through idolatry.

For they assailed you by the trickery they practiced against you—because of the affair of Peor and because of the affair of their kinswoman Cozbi, daughter of the Midianite chieftain, who was killed at the time of the plague on account of Peor.” Numbers 25:18

Coronavirus

The central term, בְיוֹם־הַמַּגֵּפָה (on the day of the epidemic) in gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals 191. The word קץ (the end, referring to the end of days) equals 190. Using a gematria technique called “Kollel” raises the sum to 191, indicating that an epidemic is an essential aspect of the end of days.

The code reveals the words “the sixth of Adar 5781”, which was last Friday. The code revealed in the Torah by this specific gap of letters repeats the message of the Yalkut Shimoni from 800 years ago. The code reveals in close proximity the words, מל”ך פר”ס ובב”ל, מוש”ל בערבי”ה” עצ”ה מל”ך אר”ץ אדו”ם. בשנ”ה אשפ”ת” (the king of Persia and Babylonia will rule in Arabia, advice from the land of Edom, in the year 5781).

In the same graph, the words יש”ם לנ”ר הגוא”ל. על דרך “ערכתי נר למשיחי” (There will be a candle/light for the redeemer, I will set a light for the Messiah) appear in order. Also, the words ל”א הצב”,א ל”א נוא”ש, ל”א חוש”ך (No the army, no desperation, no darkness) appear.

“This shows that the [war between Iran and Saudi Arabia] will take place before the ‘plague’ of Coronavirus will end,” the blog adds.