Joblessness continues to Rise Since Beginning of Israel’s Latest Lockdown

Israel’s Employment Service published the country’s latest jobs report. The data shows that at the beginning of February, 3,300 new applicants filed for unemployment in the Employment Service’s database.

To date, 168,851 new employment seekers have been registered since the start of Israel’s third nationwide lockdown. Of them, 108,925 registered for unemployment as soon as the lockdown was further tightened on February 1.

The unemployment rate in Israel has reached a record high. No end appears to be in sight. In many cases, unemployment is an unfortunate gateway to full-fledged poverty.

No one knows this more than Israel’s food banks, who must step up now to manage the influx of families experiencing food insecurity for the first time. Leading the pack in this effort is the Meir Panim Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens.

Meir Panim’s nationwide chain of Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens is making great strides to provide warm meals to hungry families throughout Israel. Unfortunately, due to the lockdowns, not only has demand for meals increased, but the cost of food, takeout containers, PPE and food delivery needed to keep its kitchens operating during this time has all gone up as well.

That’s why Meir Panim is turning to Friends of Israel worldwide to help in its efforts to provide wholesome meals for Israel’s hungry.

