‘God gave us Dogs, I Train them to Protect Israel’

In a recent interview with Israel365News, Head of the Israeli Dog Unit Mike Ben Yakov discusses his role in deploying his K-9s to help locate Israelis who go missing with his highly trained tracking dogs.

His K-9s are also deployed to protect Israelis living in dangerous areas against Arab terrorists.

Ben Yakov recalls some of his more harrowing missions as well as success stories while searching for those who went missing without a trace. He explains how at every location in Israel, his team of dog handlers can be deployed and are called by the local authorities to assist them with their search.

Ben Yakov also touches on the other side of his organization which involves providing highly trained attack dogs for families living in vulnerable regions and neighborhoods throughout the Jewish state and how they have successfully prevented terror attacks.