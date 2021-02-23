Iran: Nuclear Weapons are Against Islam

In a recent tweet on Monday, Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Hosseini Khamenei blasted the US and the ” the 3 European countries” for spewing “arrogant, unjust rhetoric regarding Iran.” Khamenei calls them hypocrites for demanding Iran observe its JCPOA commitments while accusing them of not doing the same saying: “They keep asking why Iran has stopped carrying out its #JCPOA commitments, but they don’t mention that they never carried out their own commitments.”

Shortly after, the Ayatollah denied that his country is developing nuclear weapons adding that if they were, no one would be able to stop them saying: “That international Zionist clown has said they won’t allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons. First of all, if we had any such intention, even those more powerful than him wouldn’t be able to stop us.”

He then claimed that the reason Iran isn’t pursuing nuclear weapons is that it violates Islam saying: “We are not after nuclear weapons. This is based on Islamic fundamentals and commands that prohibit weapons that are used for killing ordinary people. The one that massacres 220,000 people with nuclear weapons is the US.”

It should be noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for a wide array of killing innocent people in Israel, Iraq, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.