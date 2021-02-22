Biden’s Climate Czar says World will end in Nine Years: Is it anti-God?

The Biden administration is moving the doomsday clock forward, giving the Earth less than a decade before the ecological scales tip towards an irreversible apocalypse.

John Kerry: Nine Years Left

John Kerry, Biden’s recently appointed Special Envoy for Climate (a newly created position in the government), addressed the Munich Security Conference on Friday, doubling down on the much-repeated mantra claiming that “global warming” will cause irreversible damage to the world by 2030.

Kerry noted that a “group of scientists told us three years ago that we had 12 years.”

“Around 2030 is the date at which we have to get the world now on the right path in order to cap the level of warming at that level of 1.5 [degrees].”

“We all need to develop not just a number but a road map for how we will actually make the dramatic progress we need to make over the next 10 years and what we will specifically do to get to net-zero by no later than 2050,” Kerry stated.

In a decidedly counterintuitive manner, Kerry blamed the record-breaking cold that is blasting the center of the country on “global warming.”

“It is directly related to the warming, even though your instinct is to say, wait a minute, this is the new Ice Age. But it’s not,” he said. “It is coming from the global warming and it threatens all the normal weather patterns.”

Biden: Executive Order to Return to Paris Accords

His announcement coincides with President Biden signed an executive order on Friday in preparation to rejoining the Paris Accords in 30 days, a move Kerry claimed was insufficient to address the issue.

“We know that just doing Paris is not enough,” Kerry said during the launch event for a new climate action group called America is All In. “If every country delivered, we’d still see a warming planet Earth.”

The Paris Accords are an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed by196 state parties in 2016. President Trump withdrew from the accords in 2020. The signees agreed to maintain the global average temperature to well below 2 °C (3.6 °F) above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F).

When he signed the agreement, former President Obama set the goal of reducing U.S. emissions by between 26 and 28 percent compared to 2005 levels by 2025.

The agreement has been criticized and a pair of studies in Nature reported that, as of 2017, none of the major industrialized nations were implementing the policies they had envisioned and they have not met their pledged emission reduction targets. James Hansen, a former NASA

scientist and a climate change expert, voiced anger that most of the agreement consists of “promises” or aims and not firm commitments. He called the Paris talks a fraud with “no action, just promises.”

Also, studies have shown that global warming is a periodic and natural climate phenomenon. Study author Katherine Richardson stresses, “We note that the Earth has never in its history had a quasi-stable state that is around 2 °C warmer than the pre-industrial and suggests that there is a substantial risk that the system, itself, will ‘want’ to continue warming because of all of these other processes – even if we stop emissions. This implies not only reducing emissions but much more.”

Rabbi: Caring for the Garden or Ruling Over the World

Rabbi Shaul Judelman, former director of the Ecology Beit Midrash, a religious study group focused on the environment as it is treated in classical Jewish sources, noted that ecology is a universal Biblical mandate, as stated in Genesis.

Hashem blessed them and Hashem said to them, “Be fertile and increase, fill the earth and master it; and rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, and all the living things that creep on earth. Genesis 1:28

“There is the possibility, though not the necessity, of hubris in the approach that advocates for global warming,” Rabbi Judelman said. “The subtle differences between saying we are masters of the world versus we are responsible for the world, which is a Torah perspective.”

He cited Rabbi Nachman of Breslov who stated, “If you believe you can break something, you must believe that you can fix it.”

“That should be the maxim for dealing with the environment,” Rabbi Judelman said. “We are now at the point where Man has a large impact. Our ability to fix has also increased.”

“Similarly, Moshiach is a belief that the world will end and our relationship with God will play a part in it. Trying to fix the environment is not anti-God unless you make it that way. Otherwise, it can be just an extension of or a different manifestation of our relationship with God.”

“Rather than react, it is important to find the truth, which in many things, is found in the middle,” Rabbi Judelman said. “Rather than react to a political agenda, it is better to try to understand what God would want us to do when faced with pollution on the level that is affecting the entire planet.”

Kerry: History of Bad Decisions

As Secretary of State for Obama, Kerry justified his policy concerning negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world,” Kerry began at a speaking engagement. “I want to make that very clear with all of you. I’ve heard several prominent politicians in Israel sometimes saying, ‘Well, the Arab world is in a different place now. We just have to reach out to them. We can work some things with the Arab world and we’ll deal with the Palestinians.’ No. No, no, and no.”

This was proven to be absolutely false after President Trump negotiated the Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Kerry also negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.