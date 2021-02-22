Feb 22, 2021
Translating 'Quarantine' into Latin on Google gives Cryptic Message: 'Jews make use of Salvation'

A star rises from Yaakov, A scepter comes forth from Yisrael; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Shet. Numbers 24:17 (The Israel BibleTM)

These covid lockdowns have left people with a lot of time on their hands. Enough so that one Youtube user who goes by the alias 1loveunited1 used Google Translate to translate the word ‘quarantine’ from English to Latin which read: “tempus valetudini spectandae praestitutum.”

But once those words were translated back to English. the text read “time to observe their health plan.”

And if that wasn’t creepy enough, upon clicking “swap languages” three times, the message reads: “That the Jews make use of the time of the plan of salvation.”

This bizarre sequence was tried by several independent users verifying its credibility.

 

