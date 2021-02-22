Translating ‘Quarantine’ into Latin on Google gives Cryptic Message: ‘Jews make use of Salvation’

These covid lockdowns have left people with a lot of time on their hands. Enough so that one Youtube user who goes by the alias 1loveunited1 used Google Translate to translate the word ‘quarantine’ from English to Latin which read: “tempus valetudini spectandae praestitutum.”

But once those words were translated back to English. the text read “time to observe their health plan.”

And if that wasn’t creepy enough, upon clicking “swap languages” three times, the message reads: “That the Jews make use of the time of the plan of salvation.”

This bizarre sequence was tried by several independent users verifying its credibility.