‘Palestinian’ Islamic scholar: ‘If Muslims want peace, they must get rid of the Jews’

The world must be “cleansed” of Jews before Muslims can have true peace, said Palestinian Islamic scholar Mraweh Nassar in a recent interview.

In remarks aired on Turkey’s Channel 9 on Feb. 10, Nassar, secretary-general of the Jerusalem committee of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, said that the Jews were “the most dangerous enemies.”

“All the other enemies of the (Palestinian) cause are the lackeys of the Jews now,” he said. “Allah clarified this matter [in the Quran]: ‘You shall find the strongest in enmity towards the believers to be the Jews. They will continue to fight you, until they turn you back from your religion, if they are able,’” he added.

Many verses in the Quran spoke of the Jews’ corruption, he said, adding, “If we, as Muslims, really want to live in peace and security, we must get rid of this enemy.”

Muslims will experience a golden age “after the Jews are killed, in the time of Jesus,” he said, adding that according to the hadith, “Earth will bring forth its blessings, the sky will send down rain in abundance, people will live in peace.”

Even if someone would put his hand in the mouth of a snake, it would not harm him, and wolves will graze with the sheep. There will be an amazing atmosphere of abundance and prosperity. No one will need charity, because the world will have been cleansed of the Jews.