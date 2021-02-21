Syrian Military Expert Col. Hatem Al-Rawi: Turkey Has the Right to Expand, Restore Its Ottoman Glory

Colonel Hatem Al-Rawi, a Syrian military expert said that it is well within Turkey’s rights to seek expansion and the restoration of the glory of the Ottoman Empire. He made these remarks in a show that aired on Turkey’s Arabic language channel 9, on February 9, 2021. Col. Al-Rawi said that it is more important for Turkey to pursue a traditional military industry than to produce a nuclear bomb, because nuclear bombs have become a thing of the past, as it is no longer possible to deploy them anywhere in the world. Col. Al-Rawi said that Turkey is on the rise, while Russia is ruled by mafias. He said that the day when Russia wishes it could compete with Turkey is not far, and it should not come as a surprise if Russia collapses.

Related