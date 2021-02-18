Learn the Secrets of Purim with Rabbi from Israel

The rabbi of the Zayit neighborhood of Efrat, Rabbi, Rabbi Shlomo Katz discusses the inner meanings of the Purim holiday while revealing valuable insights from the festive event.

For example, did you know that the Jewish people ‘received the Torah’ on Purim according to the Gemarah? How is that possible?

What role can the nations play in the holiday of Purim?

All these questions and more are revealed this eye opening interview where Rabbi Katz lets us in to a new dimension of the Purim holiday that you probably never heard before.