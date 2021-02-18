Feb 18, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Photo Montage: Rare Snowstorm covers Jerusalem, Judea, Golan in Blanket of White

by | Feb 18, 2021 | Jerusalem

Be your sins like crimson, They can turn snow-white; Be they red as dyed wool, They can become like fleece. Isaiah 1:18 (The Israel BibleTM)

Jews pray at the Western Wall, in Jerusalem's Old City, covered in snow, on February 18, 2021. Photo by Yonatan SIndel/Flash90

LinkedInWhatsApp

Residents of the northern Golan Heights woke up to a snowy Wednesday morning as a major cold front entered Israel. But rarely does Jerusalem and Judea-Samaria get hit with snow.

But that’s precisely what happened on Wednesday evening thru Thursday morning. The following are some incredible images of the Land of Israel covered in snow.

Arugot Farms, Judea (credit: Ari Abramowitz)

Below, a Jerusalem man poses for a picture in the snow quoting Isaiah:

Be your sins like crimson, They can turn snow-white; Be they red as dyed wool, They can become like fleece. (Isaiah 1:18)

אִם יִהְיוּ חֲטָאֵיכֶם כַּשָּׁנִים כַּשֶּׁלֶג יַלְבִּינוּ…

Posted by Yosef Sholom Rabin on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Efrat, Judea (credit: Ohad Tal)

Kids in Efrat took advantage of the 15-hour power outage taking to the streets with sleds

Tamar neighborhood of Efrat (credit: Ohad Tal)

This Jerusalem couple tied the knot:

IsraelBNews: A white wedding last night in Yerushalayim! 👻💍❤👻 Mazal Tov!!

Posted by Benjy Singer on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

It’s not a snow storm in Jerusalem without a picture of the Temple Mount covered in powder

Backdropped by the DOme of the Rock, people take pictures in the snow, in Jerusalem’s Old CIty, on February 18, 2021. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90

More than just their flower buds turned these almond trees in Samaria white:

Trail in Eli, Samaria (credit: Gedalia Blum)

In what appears to be straignt out of a Christmas movie, footage was caught of a flock of deer ‘dashing through the snow’

Posted by Gedaliah Blum on Thursday, February 18, 2021

 

 

LinkedInWhatsApp