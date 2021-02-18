Photo Montage: Rare Snowstorm covers Jerusalem, Judea, Golan in Blanket of White

Jews pray at the Western Wall, in Jerusalem's Old City, covered in snow, on February 18, 2021. Photo by Yonatan SIndel/Flash90

Residents of the northern Golan Heights woke up to a snowy Wednesday morning as a major cold front entered Israel. But rarely does Jerusalem and Judea-Samaria get hit with snow.

But that’s precisely what happened on Wednesday evening thru Thursday morning. The following are some incredible images of the Land of Israel covered in snow.

Below, a Jerusalem man poses for a picture in the snow quoting Isaiah:

Be your sins like crimson, They can turn snow-white; Be they red as dyed wool, They can become like fleece. (Isaiah 1:18)

Kids in Efrat took advantage of the 15-hour power outage taking to the streets with sleds

This Jerusalem couple tied the knot:

IsraelBNews: A white wedding last night in Yerushalayim! 👻💍❤👻 Mazal Tov!! Posted by Benjy Singer on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 It’s not a snow storm in Jerusalem without a picture of the Temple Mount covered in powder

More than just their flower buds turned these almond trees in Samaria white:

In what appears to be straignt out of a Christmas movie, footage was caught of a flock of deer ‘dashing through the snow’