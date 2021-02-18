Netanyahu mourns loss of Rush Limbaugh: “A great friend of Israel”

Conservative talk-radio legend Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday morning. He was 70-years old. Limbaugh’s death came following a long battle with lung cancer, his wife Kathryn said at the beginning of his Wednesday radio show.

Among those to offer condolences was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a tweet on Wednesday, the Israeli premier wrote: “I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Rush Limbaugh. He was a great friend of Israel and he stood by us through thick and thin, always firm, never wavering. We shall miss him dearly.”

The conservative radio show host often sided with Israel throughout his career on a wide variety of issues.

In 2014, he mocked the left who claimed that Israel should share their rocket defense system with the Hamas terror regime.

It’s not fair that Israel is the one who has the Iron Dome; they haven’t shared the Iron Dome with the Palestinians and Hamas. Posted by Rush Limbaugh on Friday, August 1, 2014

More recently in August 2019, Limbaugh supported Israel’s decision to block entrance for Representatives Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., from landing in the Jewish State, calling the two “anti-Semites.”

Netanyahu wasn’t the only Israeli to sing Limbaugh’s praises. In 2010, several conservative Jewish groups such as American Friends of Likud, the media watchdog group CAMERA, Emunah of America, National Council of Young Israel, the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs, Religious Zionists of America and Z-Street released a statement lauding Limbaugh for: “his outspoken support for Israel has been eloquent, informed and undeniable. Moreover, in commentary on the Jewish people, he has been nothing short of a philo-Semite. We are grateful for his strong and singular voice on these issues.”