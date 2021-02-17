Democrat Impeachment Manager Describes God as a Woman

A Democratic Impeachment Manager expressed his disappointment at failing to impeach President Trump by saying that “God Herself” could not have changed the results. One rabbi noted that the phrase displayed an essential flaw in the politician’s faith and may have hinted at a hidden agenda to establish a “Democrat God.”

Swalwell: “God Herself”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was being interviewed by CNN on Saturday about the recent failed attempt to impeach former-President Trump when he invoked the name of “God Herself.”

Host Nichole Wallace asked Swalwell, who acted as one of the House Impeachment Managers, why the Democrats chose not to call witnesses.

“The choice was, do we chase those people, not knowing what they’re going to say, to the courts for years or do we go forward with the powerful, thundering case that we have?” Swalwell answered. “And also knowing that Mitch McConnell was already telling us that he believed the challenge was a jurisdictional one.”

“So we could have called God herself, and the Republicans weren’t going to be willing to convict, so we’re proud of the case we have put forward,” Swalwell added.

Rabbi: “God Does Not Suffer From Gender Dysphoria”

Rabbi Eyal Riess, Director of the Tzfat Kabbalah Center, noted that Swalwell’s cynical reference to God was clearly absurd but it may also have contained a hidden political agenda.

“Knowing God is the most important yet the most difficult task a person can perform in his life but the one thing I can tell you about God is that he is not suffering from gender dysphoria,” Rabbi Riess said to Israel365 News.

“The moment you say ‘God is’, you are limiting the infinite which already misses the point. And it is incorrect to say that God is here to serve your agenda. We are here to serve God. In Judaism, we refer to God as HaKodesh Baruch Hu, the Holy One, Blessed be He. The word Kadosh means ‘separate. God is separated from our concept of a finite reality. Even though we refer to God as masculine, he is certainly not masculine in the same way that a man is. Neither can he be feminine as a woman is. Defining God as the feminine is an attempt to make God small, as small as a man, or as a woman.”

“God dwells within the finite, which we saw in the Temple. A part of God is contained within each person. But this does not define God. God is infinite, a term we are only able to understand in our human finite terms, but His will can be contained within acts of holiness. The sages teach that we can see God’s greatness in His humility by containing himself in this finite world. But he is not attached to this world as we are.”

“By referring to God as a female, he is limiting the infinite God. Can God be a man or a woman? You might as well say that God is a Democrat or a Republican. God is not ‘either or’. He is everything.”

Swalwell: A Checkered Past

Swalwell was a candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries from April through July 2019. During his second term, Swalwell served on the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and as ranking member of its Central Intelligence Agency Subcommittee. He also retained his seat on the United States House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

As part of the House Intelligence Committee, Swalwell, one of Trump’s most vocal Democratic critics, played a role in investigating the purported links between Trump associates and Russian officials. He was quoted as saying [i]t’s always smelled like collusion.” After the Mueller Investigation debunked claims of any such connections in 2019, Swalwell was asked if he still believed Trump was a Russian asset.

“I think he acts on Russia’s behalf and I challenge him to show me otherwise,” Swalwell said.

It was therefore quite ironic when, in December 2020, Swalwell was named in a report about suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang who worked as a prominent Swalwell fundraiser for several years. Her influence extended to the point where she was able to influence a job hire in his Congressional office. This connection led to calls for his removal from the House intelligence committee.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) went so far as to suggest Swalwell “probably ought to just resign from Congress.” Paul did not take kindly to Swalwell’s role in the impeachment trial.

This afternoon we have been lectured to by Eric Swalwell, a guy accused of consorting with a Chinese spy. How appropriate! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 10, 2021