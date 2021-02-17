A Nibiru Expert explains Relationship of Jacob’s Star to Messiah

Israel365 News spoke with Yuval Ovadia about the Jewish sources that prophesize how Nibiru must appear before the Final Redemption.

Ovadia sources the Star of Jacob from the book of Numbers when Bilaam is blessing Israel:

A star rises from Yaakov, A scepter comes forth from Yisrael; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Shet.(Numbers 24:17)

“He is prophesizing about the last redemption” Ovadia explains. He sources that the “star will be surrounded by seven moons. The whole world will be in great fear” he adds.

Ovadia also says that people will be “hiding in caves and holes in the ground.”

He also explains that it was stars that created the flood of Noah explaining that God uses nature to create miracles.