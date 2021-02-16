‘Gearing Up For Gog and Magog’: Iran and North Korea Resume ICBM Nuke Cooperation

A report submitted to the United Nations Security Council revealed that North Korea and Iran have resumed cooperating on their missile programs which include developing nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“This resumed cooperation is said to have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020,” the report stated, noting that North Korea “maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.”

“It produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities, and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure. It continued to seek material and technology for these programs from overseas,” the expert report states.

Fissile material is an essential ingredient for producing nuclear weapons.

“It displayed new short-range, medium-range, submarine-launched and intercontinental ballistic missile systems at military parades,” the experts said. “It announced preparation for testing and production of new ballistic missile warheads and, development of tactical nuclear weapons … and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure.”

The UNSC has used economic sanctions in an attempt to curtail North Korea’s nuclear and ICBM programs since its first test explosion of a nuclear device in 2006. Tests in 2017 that included a detonation of a purported thermonuclear warhead and flight tests demonstrating its ICBMs revealed that the North Korean threat could reach deep in the American mainland.

But the recent UN report revealed that the economic sanctions have not been effectively enforced. North Korea reportedly exported coal and continued to import more refined petroleum than is allowed under its 500,000-barrel limit, sometimes by using “elaborate subterfuge.” Some of these methods involved access to international banking channels and “malicious cyber activities.” in which North Korea illegally obtained proceeds “estimated at up to $2 billion” to fund its weapons programs. North Korea’s main allies in these violations are China and Russia, both permanent members of the Security Council. China and Russia rejected the claims.

North Korea has long been known to be a key supplier of missile technology to Iran allowing them to develop their Shahab 3 missile. Major General Amos Yadlin, the head of the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Branch, claimed in 2006 that Tehran purchased long-range ICBMs from North Korea.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-days author, explained the alliance between North Korea and Iran quite simply:

“They are both the bad guys,” Rabbi Winston said. Though his answer seemed flippant, he went on to explain the spiritual basis for that statement.

“Iran and North Korea have nothing in common, not historically or ideologically or geographically,” Rabbi Winston said. “They were never allied until after the Jews returned to Israel. Though Iran is Islamist and North Korea is anti-religion and they were mortal enemies, they allied against the God of Israel.”

In fact, their mutual evil agenda has led to the US designating both nations as State Sponsors of Terrorism.

“Both countries realize that the Jews coming back to Israel is in preparation for Moshiach (Messiah) and that would mean an end to all evil,” Rabbi Winston said. “For evil people and evil regimes, the existence of Israel and the manifestation of the covenant with Abraham represents an existential threat. That will be the basis for the Gog and Magog alliance, the common denominator that will bring them against Israel.”