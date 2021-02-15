Arabs Shoot at Policeman after Getting Fined for Corona Violation

An indictment was filed against two suspects who shot at a policeman’s car in the northern village of Reina near Nazareth. The reason for the shooting – a corona violation from the previous day reports 0404.

One of the suspects, an 18-year-old resident of Nazareth, was arrested by a police officer during a routine inspection during the quarantine enforcement operations.

One day following incident, the suspect connected himself to two of his relatives aged 20 and 21 who live close to the policeman’s house and sought to exact revenge on the latter by shooting at him.

The armed suspects removed the license plates of the vehicle they used. Under the darkness of night, they approached the officer’s house and opened fire at his personal vehicle which was parked near his home. They then fled the scene.

Following the investigation, Abdelharman Graba, a 21-year-old resident of Reina, and Jamal Nafafa, an 18-year-old resident of Nazareth, were arrested and will be detained until the end of their legal proceedings. They were both charged with possession of illegal firearms, conspiracy to commit a crime, firing a live rounds in a residential area, and opening fire at an officer in the line of duty.

The police said in response: “Israeli police officers in the Northern District are constantly operating and are in constant conflict with criminal elements. Threats and injuries will not deter the police officers in their mission to serve the public. The Israeli police prosecute those operating against law enforcement to the fullest extent of the law.”