White House refuses to say if Israel is an Ally

During a press briefing at the White House on Saturday, press secretary Jen Psaki fielded questions from reporters on a wide range of topics.

But when the subject of Israel came up, things got rather vague.

Psaki insisted that the fact that US President Joe Biden has not called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not an “intentional dis.” Furthermore, the White House spokesperson insisted that a call would be made in the near future.

Psaki was then asked if “the administration still considers the Saudis and the Israelis important allies.” She gave a rather elusive response simply stating: “Well, you know, again, I think we –there are ongoing processes and internal interagency processes –one that we, I think, confirmed an interagency meeting just last week –to discuss a range of issues in the Middle East. We’re — we’ve only been here three and a half weeks, and I think I’m going to let those policy processes see themselves through before we give, kind of, a complete laydown of what our national security approaches will be to a range of issues.: