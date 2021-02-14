New Evidence that Final Redemption happening Now in Israel, Revealed in Book of Ezekiel

Many people believe that Israel is currently in the period of ‘Final Redemption’ because the Jewish people have returned to the Land of Israel.

The return of the land’s fruits

But one rabbi in the Samaria region of Israel has provided additional Biblical proof of such a phenomenon – not from the return of the people but rather the return of the land’s fruits and vegetables. Rabbi Yehuda Richter of Kfar Tapuach revealed in a recent lecture how an overlooked prophecy of the Final Redemption in the Book of Ezekiel is happening right now in Israel as we speak:

But you, O mountains of Yisrael, shall yield your produce and bear your fruit for My people Yisrael, for their return is near. (Ezekiel 36:8)

Clear sign of the Final Redemption.

The rabbi explains that according to bonified Torah commentator Nachmanides, when the Land of Israel gives off produce in a “nice fashion”‘ it is a clear sign of the Final Redemption.

This produce reveals itself on the fifteenth of the Hebrew month of Shvat (Tu Bshvat) which took place on January 27.

The rabbi supports his assertion noting how King Hezekiah was originally meant to be the Messiah. And so, when God sent the Angel Gabriel to smite 180,000 soldiers from the army of Sennacherib outside of Jerusalem, the oral law states that God first had Gabriel fill the land with lush plantation as that is a prerequisite for the Final Redemption.

That night an angel of Hashem went out and struck down one hundred and eighty-five thousand in the Assyrian camp, and the following morning they were all dead corpses. (Kings 2 19:35)

Postponing elections

Relating the prophecy to the modern state of Israel, Rabbi Richter recalls that when the country was established, elections were meant to take place in October 1948. But due to the War of Independence, they were postponed until November only to get postponed again until January 25, 1949 – which happened to fall on the 15th of Shvat of that year.

The rabbi also notes how 30 days following the 15th of Shvat, is the Holiday of Purim which is when the Jewish bodies were saved from annihilation. This timeline, he explains, connects the redemption of the physical land of Israel to the physical Jewish body – both needed to bring in the Final Redemption. Rabbi Richter cites the legendary Rabbi Yehoshua to explain how whether or not the Jewish people are worthy of a Final Redemption is irrelevant adding that the Jewish people in Persia were not worthy of being saved.

Physical redemption of the Jewish people

And since this date represents the “physical redemption of the Jewish people”, the rabbi sees this unintended consequence as a clear sign that the Final Redemption is upon us at this very moment.

The rabbi adds that although the Israeli government makes many evil decrees that fly in the face of the Bible, they also support Bible study in the land of Israel to the tune of 2.5 Billion shekels annually which he says means that “they have a big part of the Torah revolution that is happening now students learning Torah today in Israel.”