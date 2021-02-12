Left-Wing Media Slams Soldiers Singing Jewish Song: “IDF Becoming Messianic Army”

Upon completion of their “beret ceremony” celebrating the end of basic training, IDF soldiers from the armored corps joined in singing the song “Ani Ma’Amin” (I believe) which is a declaration of complete faith in the imminent arrival of the Messiah. The song was, at the request of the soldiers, incorporated as a formal part of the ceremony. This song embodies one of the 13 basic tenets of the Jewish faith as interpreted by Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, known as Maimonides and by the acronym Rambam who was the foremost Torah authority of the 12th century.

כ-100 טירונים בחיל השריון שרו בטקס מסע הכומתה את “אני מאמין בביאת המשיח” בהנחיית המפקדים וכחלק מהטקס.

בצה”ל מגבים:

“מספר לוחמים ביקשו לשיר את השיר האמור. נציין כי השיר אינו נכלל בספר הבמה, עם זאת, הרס”ר נענה לבקשת החיילים לשיר את השיר בתום הטקס.

אף חייל לא חויב לשיר את השיר” pic.twitter.com/NzkuFqCveB — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) February 10, 2021



Haaretz journalist Nir Gontarz tweeted a response, slamming the soldiers’ decision, saying: “The IDF is gradually becoming the ‘army of G-d’ of literal Messianic Jews.”

בתום טקס חלוקת כומתות בשריון, וכחלק פורמלי מהטקס (להבדיל מפרץ שירה ספונטני), נדרשו החיילים לשיר “אני מאמין באמונה שלמה בביאת המשיח”.

צה”ל הופך בהדרגה ל”צבא השם” של יהודים משיחים תרתי משמע. בקשתי התייחסות מדו”צ. אעדכן.https://t.co/m8wbGSrQLp — ™גונטז׳ (@gontarzn) February 10, 2021

When challenged on Twitter by one comment, “When will you quite your religious-phobia?”, Gontarz responded, “Just a few minutes after the religious leaves the country.”

The Torat Lechima religious military organization said: “The religious and traditional soldiers asked to sing ‘I believe’ at the end of the ceremony, and received permission from the commander. Haaretz newspaper response: Save us, they are Messianic Jews and the army of G-d. When religious people do not enlist, the left shouts ‘equality of burden.’ When they do enlist, the left shouts ‘religionization.; Because the radical left hates nationalism and hates Judaism. In this case, it comes together.”