Starling Birds Mysteriously Drop Dead in Northern Israel: An End-of-Days Omen?

At least 45 starlings randomly die in the northern town of Naharia (courtesy: Ofer Yakov, Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

In the beginning of February, Israel365 News reported on a new phenomenon of jackal attacks in the northern city of Naharia. That same city now seems to be experiencing a different kind of plague – dead birds, more specifically – starlings.

Mako reports that dozens of starling birds were found dead in the streets in the south east section of the city on Wednesday. The cause of death is unclear.

Dana Romanov, a resident of Naharia told Mako: “I went out into the street in the morning and saw many starlings lying dead on the ground.”

“It looked insane, really disturbing. I’ve never seen something so creepy and terrifying like it in my life” she added. Upon seeing the lifeless birds, Romanov called the city’s municipal services.

Ofer Yakov, an inspector with Israel’s Parks and Nature Authority told Mako that that he arrived at the scene and saw 30 dead starlings. The Authority reported that they found 15 additional dead starlings the day before the big discovery. The Parks and Nature Authority have now launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Animal Die-Offs in Prophecy

This recent occurrence is a small example of a much larger phenomenon that is prophesied to appear as part of the all-encompassing experience at the end-of-days.

I will sweep away man and beast; I will sweep away the birds of the sky And the fish of the sea. I will make the wicked stumble, And I will destroy mankind From the face of the earth —declares Hashem. Zephaniah 1:3

For that, the earth is withered: Everything that dwells on it languishes— Beasts of the field and birds of the sky— Even the fish of the sea perish. Hosea 4:3

Rabbi Avraham Arieh Trugman director of Ohr Chadash Torah Institute believes that natural phenomenon like these connect the end-of-times with creation and act as signposts about man’s role in relation to nature.

“Man is part of nature so Moshiach will necessarily include nature and be manifest in nature,” Rabbi Trugman told Breaking Israel News. “None of these natural occurrences happen in a vacuum. We think we exist in a sanitized technological reality but we live in a natural world. Man has a huge impact on nature, and this impact has been growing in the last hundred years. If we lose track of our connection with nature, it will come back and bite us.”

“We are required to connect to nature as part of our relationship with Hashem,” Rabbi Trugman said. There are more extinctions, more fires. These are a sign of the times. To fix our relationship with God, everything will have to come back into balance.”

The rabbi’s assessment is entirely accurate. A list of mass animal deaths published on End-Times Prophecy was quite shocking, including billions of bees in South America, countless cases of massive fish deaths, hundreds of dolphins and whales, turtles, and all manner of wildlife.

Rabbi Trugman emphasized that even though these die-offs seemed daunting, it was essential the people understood that divine salvation for men was intrinsically connected to the saving of wildlife. The rabbi quoted a verse in Psalms that expressed salvation coming to man and beast together.

Your beneficence is like the high mountains; Your justice like the great deep; man and beast You deliver, Hashem Psalms 36:7

“Everything is holistically connected through God. If we see birds falling out of the sky, we should understand that if the environment gets too much out of kilter then the whole world is in danger of falling apart.”