Feb 11, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Former MK Yehuda Glick explains the Role of God in Today’s Politics

by | Feb 11, 2021 | News Videos

you shall be free to set a king over yourself, one chosen by Hashem your God. Deuteronomy 17:15 (The Israel BibleTM)

LinkedInWhatsApp

Rabbi Yehuda Glick of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation speaks with Israel365 News recalling his recent tenure as a Knesset member which lasted three years.

Rabbi Glick explained that as a lawmaker, his first order of business was to ban exports of arms from Israel to despotic regimes and his crusade against tobacco company advertising who he believes kill people.

Rabbi Glick also called vaccines an “angel” from God and said that his main motivation when working in the Knesset was “to serve Hashem.”

He spoke about his bridge-building efforts between Jews and Muslim and explains that he sees the “attack” on the Capitol in Washington DC as well as the coup in Myanmar and the four Israeli elections in just two years as “God rebuilding his kingdom in the world.”

LinkedInWhatsApp