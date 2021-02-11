New Bible Code Hints: Messiah to Arrive on Purim

From left to right: Man on white donkey. According to Zechariah 9:9, the Messiah is to arrive on a white donkey, exerpt from the Torah (Shutterstock)

On Wednesday, Israel365 News published a report showing that a major Kabalistic Rabbi, Rabbi Yaakov Yitzchak Biderman, the current Grand Rabbi of the Lelov sect of Hasidic Judaism based in Jerusalem said that: “we should start seeing the effects of the star even as early as the beginning of the Hebrew month of Adar.” The month of Adar begins at sunset on Thursday, February 12.

This prediction seems to have received an extra layer of credibility from another Biblical source – Torah Codes.

During his research in Exodus 15, Bible Code expert Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson noticed a word pattern translated into English as: “Messiah will come.” In the same area, the word “Purim” appears as well.

Then Moshe and the Israelites sang this song to Hashem. They said: I will sing to Hashem, for He has triumphed gloriously; Horse and driver He has hurled into the sea. (Exodus 15:1)

Purim is a Jewish holiday that begins on February 25 and ends on February 26. Rabbi Glazerson also reveals that in the same code is the year “5781”, which is the current year (2021).

The name “Esther” also appears in the code, the heroines of the holiday of Purim. The name “Joseph”, from whom the original messiah is prophesied to come from pops up as well.

The codes can be found in the portion of the Bible ‘Song of Songs’ which the rabbi notes is suitable for a code on redemption as that chapter is about redemption of the Jewish people from Egypt.

Calling it an “unbelievable phenomenon.” the rabbi quotes the Rambam who says that the Jews need to repent for the Messiah to come. But he warns that even if the Jews do not repent, the redemption will arrive in a less pleasant manner.