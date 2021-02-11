Israel Dares Biden to Call Netanyahu

From left to right: US President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Shutterstock)

Ex President Trump called Israel America’s greatest ally. But president Biden’s administration appears to have a different perspective.

Since becoming president, Biden has called the leader of every major US ally including Russia, but has yet to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In response, Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Dannon challenged president Biden to give Netanyahu a call and even listed all of the other countries who received contact from the US president.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dannon wrote: “Joe Biden, you have called world leaders from Canada, Mexico, UK, India, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Russia. Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?” Dannon even gave Biden Netanyahu’s phone number, a possible insinuation of Biden suffering from dementia – a common accusation leveled against the Commander in Chief.

In January, Israel365 News reported that Biden is refusing to call Netanyahu. The accusation was based on a report out of Kuwait.