‘Heiress’ of original Israel-Christian Bridge Builder Speaks Out

Israel365 News will be speaking with Yael Eckstein president and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (also referred to as IFCJ or The Fellowship) about carrying on the mission started by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, her father, connecting Israel-loving Christians with Israel.

Eckstein, recalls how her father Rabbi Yechiel, was the original bridge-builder between Evangelical Christians and Jews as well as the opposition he faced from the Jewish community.

Yael spoke of the “deep dedication authentic love and really standoffish type of nature of our evangelical friends that they’re not trying to change anything, they’re not trying to push anything, they simply want to help.” She adds that the inspiration for Christians to attach themselves to the cause of Israel is rooted in Genesis I will bless those who bless you (Genesis 12:3) She closed the interview with inspiring words saying: “the places that most of us are gonna make the biggest change is by loving our neighbor.”