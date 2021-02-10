New: Esther Scroll with English Translation Illustrated by Terror victim Esther Horgan

Background: The late Esther Horgan z"l, Foreground: The new Esther scroll illustrated by her

A new Scroll of Esther with English translation and commentary is now available just in time for the Purim Holiday!

Israel365 has just launched a new version of the Book of Esther which was inspired and illustrated by the late Esther Horgan (may her memory be a blessing).

Horgan was tragically killed in December by an Arab terrorist while she was hiking in a forest near her home in Tal Menashe in the Samaria region of Israel. Esther left behind a husband and six orphans – two girls and four boys. Her youngest is 13-years old and celebrated his bar mitzvah only a few months ago.

A spiritual soul, Esther was also an artist. But because her life was so tragically cut short, her artwork never got the chance to be showcased…Until now.

That’s because this new Megillah dedicated in her honor is designed with Esther’s never-before-seen illustrations.

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote a forward for the book where he reveals how the story of Purim is happening today before our very eyes and how as the leader of Israel, he is combatting the resurgence of the evil Haman.

This unique scroll also features an additional letter from Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin. It features an additional forward, written by Esther’s husband Benjamin Horgan relates how his late wife’s soul is connected to the revered Queen Esther.

The Introduction, authored by Israel365′s Rabbi Tuly Weisz, provides the reader with valuable insight into the holiday and it’s spiritual significance for the Nation of Israel today.

The scroll features the manuscript’s original Hebrew text opposite an English translation making it easy to follow and understand for those who can’t read Hebrew. It is also dotted with transliteration allowing the reader to recite the Queen Ester’s words in its original Hebrew even if you don’t know how to read the Hebrew language.

Additionally, this new version of Esther’s Megillah boasts highly insightful commentary providing a vital glimpse into the hidden meanings behind the words written in Esther’s scroll.

To be among the first to purchase this truly unique Scroll of Esther, simply click here.

The holy holiday of Purim is Friday, February 26. Order your copy of Megillat Esther Today.