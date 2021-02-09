Poverty Forces Israeli Children to Resort to Junk-food

A recent study found worrying data on the eating habits of impoverished Israeli citizens. Unhealthy foods are becoming more prevalent in the average Israeli diet, but according to the report the problem is significantly more prevalent among children in low-income neighborhoods.

For Israel’s growing lower class, the option to pick and choose what they eat is a luxury they can’t afford. Nonetheless, the importance of a balanced diet is the same- especially for the healthy development of children.

Luckily, the organization Meir Panim is there to step in.

Meir Panim is dedicated to alleviating the short and long-term effects of hunger and poverty for Israel’s disadvantaged through a range of food and social service programs. While Meir Panim is known throughout Israel for its Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens, which unlike traditional soup kitchens, have the look, feel and taste of a normal restaurant, it does so much more than that.

Meir Panim works to abolish poverty, not just treat it. That’s why it also puts a strong focus on building community centers dedicated to growing life skills and a future full of hope. In particular, its Neighborhood Youth Centers, located in the city of Sderot, help guide at-risk youth down a path of success through proper nutrition, education, mentorship, community service, individualized and group support, and special programming.

Meir Panim’s programs provide an incredible service for poor Israelis, of all ages and demographics, throughout the country and ensure that they have access to at least one hot and nutritious meal daily.

With Israel in its third lockdown, poverty and unemployment are on the rise, which means Meir Panim is busier than ever.

Keeping up with the increased demand for services while simultaneously reimagining every aspect of its operations to comply with Covid safety guidelines has been challenging. Even with employees and volunteers working around the clock, the cost of food, takeout containers, PPE, and food delivery has all gone up. Meir Panim is committed to helping as many needy individuals for as long as it takes, but it cannot do it alone.

Can you help?

Meir Panim desperately needs your assistance. If you are fortunate enough to have gone through this pandemic relatively unscathed, please consider sharing your goodwill with others.

