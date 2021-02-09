Israeli Bible Scholar: Evangelicals have a Good Life because they Bless Israel as written in Genesis

What can the Israeli government learn from the Biblical story of Jethro? Are we witnessing the end of America?

These questions and more are tackled by Israeli historian and podcater Shai Ben-Tekoa who was interviewed by Israel365. Ben-Tekoa also reveals that America’s original Puritans were avid followers of the Bible who learned Biblical Hebrew and were “drunk on the Bible.” He explains how this shows that America’s roots date back to the founding of the United States.

Ben-Tekoa reveals that the reason Evangelicals in America are blessed is because they bless the Jewish people as written in the book of Genesis:

I will bless those who bless you (Genesis 12:3)

“The evangelicals, God bless them, have discovered that verse and it’s true in history those who bless us live a good life” Ben-Tekoa said. He compounded his assertion by noting that people suffer the most under rulers that are “rooted in hatred of the jews” such as communist and Muslim rulers.

He adds how the fact that Israel is the only country that cannot sit on the UN Security Council is a fulfillment of the Bilam’s prophecy that Israel is a nation that dwells alone. “Noting the position of the jews in the united nations the family of nations is absolutely unique there’s nothing like it. It is a prophecy come true a prophecy spoken by a gentile prophet called Bilam who says you will be a people that dwell alone and not be counted among the nations.”

There is a people that dwells apart, Not reckoned among the nations (Numbers 23:9)

He backs up his assertion by noting the disproportionate condemnations of Israel inside the United nations highlighting how there have been: “870 UN resolutions on israel between 1945, when the UN was founded, until 1989. In those 45 years, I discovered that their individual country votes against Israel came to a total of (fasten your seat belts) 55,642 times people raised their hands with their thumbs down against Israel.”