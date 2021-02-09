Top PA Official Rajoub: “Armed Resistance‎” Always on the Back Burner

Tuvia Tenenbom (left) with Jibril Rajoub, former head of the Palestinian Authority’s Preventative Security Force, in Ramallah. Behind them is a photo of Yasser Arafat. (Photo: Gefen Publishing)

Asked if Fatah will continue “armed resistance,” Fatah Central ‎Committee Secretary Rajoub says it’s “conditional on the ‎developments on the ground”‎

Although he recently denied this, Fatah Central Committee ‎Secretary Jibril Rajoub continues to be mentioned as one of PA Chairman ‎Abbas’ possible successors – even in the upcoming elections.‎

Should Rajoub take over, Palestinian Media Watch has an extensive archive ‎of his statements that expose his hate speech and terror support.‎

In a recent interview, Rajoub made no secret of the fact that “armed resistance” – ‎the PA euphemism for terror against Israel – is an option always ‎kept on the back burner. Asked directly by the Kuwaiti interviewer if “Fatah’s ‎armed resistance is continuing,” Rajoub explained that Fatah and Hamas in ‎their ongoing talks have determined that this is “conditional on the ‎developments on the ground” – in other words: Rajoub didn’t denounce ‎violence, didn’t advocate peace, but instead stressed that “armed resistance” ‎remains an option whenever the PA finds it useful:

Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub: “We are heading ‎towards establishing the independent Palestinian state… and no one ‎will have peace, security, or stability without us having a state… We ‎are 7 million Palestinians between the [Jordan] River and the ‎‎[Mediterranean] Sea… and we will not wave a white flag.”‎ Kuwaiti satellite channel Al-Shahed host: “Is the Fatah Movement’s ‎resistance continuing?”‎ Jibril Rajoub: “The clash with the occupation has been continuing for ‎‎100 years already, and the clash is [our] connection [with the ‎occupation] and the strategic choice. At this stage, we are saying ‎popular resistance (i.e., term used by Palestinians, which also refers to ‎the use of violence and terror)-”‎ Host: “Is Fatah’s armed resistance continuing or are the talks with the ‎Israeli side putting an end to this matter?”‎ Jibril Rajoub: “Popular resistance is our choice at this stage. In our ‎national dialogue [with Hamas it was determined that] a general ‎change of the clash with the occupation is conditional on the ‎developments on the ground.”‎ [Facebook page of Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub, ‎Jan. 20, 2021]‎

Palestinian Media Watch has reported extensively on Rajoub and his ‎ideologies, and has documented in all clarity that Rajoub

Approves and glorifies murderers of Israelis, and thinks they are ‎‎“heroes and a crown on the head of every Palestinian” and “giants ‎and legends” ‎

Incites murder, instructing Palestinians to murder “soldiers and ‎settlers” so the world won’t complain ‎

Promotes terror, legitimizes “all types of resistance” ‎

Adamantly advocates against any kind of normalization with Israel, ‎including sports ‎

Strongly opposes recent peace agreements between Israel and Arab ‎states, referring to these states as “worms exposed by the sun” ‎

Should Rajoub succeed Abbas, it is important to remember that whatever his ‎peace promoting public statements to foreign audiences may be, his actual ‎beliefs and ideologies are well-known and all documented by PMW.‎

For an extensive overview of Rajoub’s ideologies, read PMW’s The Rajoub ‎File. The following is a video collection of some of Rajoub’s statements in ‎support for terror: ‎

Jibril Rajoub also serves as Head of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Chairman of the Palestine Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Palestinian Scout Association (PSA).

The terms “peaceful uprising/resistance,” and “popular uprising/resistance” are used by PA leaders at times to refer to peaceful protest and at times to refer to deadly terror attacks and terror waves. For example, ‎Mahmoud Abbas defined as “peaceful popular” the murderous terror during the 2015-2016 ‎terror wave (“The Knife Intifada”), in which 40 people were killed (36 Israelis, 1 Palestinian, 2 Americans and 1 Eritrean) and hundreds wounded in stabbings, shootings, and car ramming attacks. Abbas said: “We want peaceful popular uprising, and that’s what this is.” https://palwatch.org/page/9276

Posted text with Rajoub’s interview to the Kuwaiti TV channel: “[Fatah ‎Central Committee Secretary] Jibril Rajoub in an interview with the Kuwaiti ‎satellite channel Al-Shahed on his visit to Kuwait and the recent political ‎developments.”‎

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch