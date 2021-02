In a recent interview with Israel365 News, media watchdog head Tamar Sternthal reveals how the myth of Zionism being falsely labeled as “white supremacism” has seeped its way into mainstream sentiment.

Sternthal also rails on “Israeli” NGO Btselem uses the language of David Duke calling Israel a “Jewish supremacist” and “apartheid” state. Btselem is heavily funded by the EU.