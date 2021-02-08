Feb 08, 2021
Protesters gather outside Netanyahu’s Court Trial

The last pretrial hearing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins on Monday. This is the second time the Israeli premier has attended his own hearing since the court proceedings commenced. He is to officially deny the indictment against filed him.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters have gathered outside the courthouse demanding his incarceration. The noise from these protests can reportedly be heard from inside the courthouse.

Netanyahu told his supporters to avoid gathering to protest on his behalf due to social distancing guidelines.

