Female Lone Soldier fends off Knife-wielding Terrorist: He was then shot and Killed

Corporal "L." from the Home Front Command's Search and Rescue Unit following the stabbing attack on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers of the IDF’s Home Front Command Ram Battalion thwarted a terror attack last month.

On January, 26, an Arab terrorist attempted to stab a female soldier standing on guard at the Giti Avishar junction near the city of Ariel in Samaria.

The soldier, who was later identified as Cpl. Lian Harush, a lone soldier from the UK, succeeded in fending off the terrorist who was ultimately shot and killed by the unit commander, Sgt. Y.

Lone soldiers are IDF servicemen and servicewomen who make Aliyah to Israel from foreign lands to serve in the Israeli military.

One organization who is on the front line supporting these lone soldiers is the LIBI organization.

Friends of LIBI backs nine “Soldiers’ Houses” and hostels across Israel for lone soldiers.

These houses and hostels provide a home for lone IDF soldiers. These soldiers get food, lodging and support from LIBI’s professional staff while enjoying cultural and educational programs. The homes are also used to accommodate and host various military units during their activities.

